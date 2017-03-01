Finding pets their forever homes





Is work and school stressing you out? Do you find yourself in a gloomy mood with no energy? Well, come to the next Pet Adoption Open House event at Madison College’s Truax campus and find yourself a life-long best friend.

Madison College’s Pet Adoption on-site resources confidently state, “All of the animals are spayed or neutered. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease and are current on routine vaccinations, and cats are vaccinated for distemper and upper respiratory disease. Adoption fees go directly to the shelter from which the animal came.”

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt a pet through this program.

For more information on the next event, please call (608) 246-6553. Upcoming open houses are scheduled for March 22, 5-7 p.m. and April 13, 5-7 p.m.

To learn how the adoption process works, visit https://madisoncollege.edu/pet-adoption.

To see all of the animals available for adoption, visit https://madisoncollege.edu/pet-adoption and click on “available for adoption” link in the third paragraph.

Not only can animals be great companions and increase your overall happiness, they can serve many other wonderful purposes as well.

Studies show that having a pet in the home can improve children’s overall immune system and help lower the risk of developing allergies by 33 percent.

Studies from The Centers for Disease Control Prevention as well as the National Institute of Health have concluded that pet owners exhibit decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels. All of these can ultimately lessen their risk for a heart attack.

For individuals who have already experienced a heart attack, researchers have concluded that patients with a dog or cat tend to recover better and faster.

Interested in losing or maintain your weight? A dog is a great solution to that. Like you, animals need exercise, so taking them for walks will motivate you to get out and exercise along with them. Research conducted by the National Institute of Health claims that adults who walk their dogs are less likely to be obese than dog owners who pass the duty on to someone else.

Even though animals can be a great and healthy part of your life, there are additional details that you need to be prepared for before adopting your pet. All of the following information is from the Madison College Pet Adoption website.

Expense: The annual cost for food, vaccinations, licensing, medical care, obedience classes and supplies average from $300 to $500 for cats and $400 to $600 for dogs. Also, be prepared for unexpected expenses if a pet is injured or gets sick.

Isolation: Dogs and cats are social creatures that do not do well in isolation. Think carefully about whether you will keep your dog or cat inside or outside, as inside pets tend to be happier and healthier while with their families.

Life long commitment: Pets are not commodities that can be disposed of when they become inconvenient. Before you decide to adopt a pet, think about how they will fit into your life now and in the future. Dogs and cats may live to be 15 to 20 years old. Be sure that you can provide for the animal for its entire life.

Time investment: All animals need to be fed, groomed, exercised, trained and socialized to varying degrees. If you work or have school long hours, be prepared to spend much of your free time caring for your pet.

Other pets: Not all dogs and cats get along with each other. Be sure that current pets will not object to a new arrival.

Behavioral problems: Before you adopt a pet, be sure that you have the time and money to deal with potential problems such as housebreaking difficulties, barking, scratching, chewing and territorial marking. Most behavior problems can be solved with a little time and effort, but it takes patience and commitment.

Visiting hours at the Truax Campus: