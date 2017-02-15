New TruStyle salon opens at Truax campus

Space provides a new home for the college's barber-cosmetology program

Madison College’s barber-cosmetology program has a new home in the recently renovated space at the Truax Campus in room B1208L. The program’s TruStyle Salon had its grand opening on Valentine’s Day.

The new TruStyle salon is 6,381 square feet, which replaces two small salons, including the one at the Downtown Campus.

The salon is a lab space for the college’s Barber Cosmetology program, which plans to increase its enrollment to 40 students by May 29. Currently, there are 21 students enrolled who will graduate in August 2017.

While the one-year program requires full-time dedication, jobs are nearly guaranteed for graduates due to the demand in Madison. In fact, recent graduates have a 100 percent job placement rate.

The program instructors say moving to the Truax Campus gives the cosmetology students more of an opportunity to implement their skills and serve the community, while serving more students and staff with discounts and professional results.

Cosmetology students will have the opportunity to work with real people rather than mannequins and, with the new location, the new Salon has more appeal to students walking past.

The new salon has attracted more than just new clients. Cosmetology students like Jami Guimond have expressed their preference for the new location.

“The benefit to the students is the clientele, really,” Guimond said. “Back downtown, we had a much older clientele base. Here we get anyone from children to grandparents, every ethnicity and type of hair. We need all the practice we can get with every service and hair type so this opens the door for us to walk out with much more experience than previous classes.”

The services offered include hair styling, nail care, chemical straightening, skin services, and hair color services.

Styling products are also available in the salon. Prices range from $8-$25 and are listed on the salon’s website at https://madisoncollege.edu/salon.

Spring semester hours are as follows:

Feb. 2 to March 10:

Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m.- 4:15 p.m.

March 20 to May 5:

Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.- 4:15 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (608) 246-6068. Walk-ins are also welcome.