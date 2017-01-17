A look back at 2016 and who we’ll miss





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A lot can happen over the course of a year. Some legends die, but new ones are born with even greater potential. Politics change and shape the coming year as new people are elected into office. Here is a quick review of some of 2016’s tragedies and accomplishments.

There is so much more in store for 2017.

Jan. 11 – Flamboyant showman and musical legend David Bowie dies at age 69.

Jan. 13 – Antonin Scalia, former member of the United States Supreme Court, dies at age 79.

Jan. 14 – British Actor Allen Rickman, known for his role as Professor Serverus Snape in the “Harry Potter” movie series, dies at age 69.

Feb. 19 – Harper Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” dies at the age of 89, setting in motion the release of another book after her death: “Go Set a Watchman.”

April-December – Standing Rock Native American Tribe protests the creation of an oil pipeline across their land. President Obama eventually grants their request and the pipeline is relocated.

April 1 – Singer-songwriter Prince dies at age 57. The Minnesota-born artist was best known for his iconic music and concert theatrics.

April 22 – The first person to receive a partial face transplant, Isabelle Dinoire, dies at age 49.

June 3 – “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” boxing legend Mohammed Ali dies at age 74.

Aug. 28 – Gene Wilder, an actor, singer and comedian known for his role as Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein, dies at age 83.

Sept. 8 – “Star Trek,” the brain child of Gene Roddenberry with iconic characters Spock and Captain Kirk, turns 50. The show was first aired on Sept. 8, 1966.

Nov. 8 – Donald Trump is elected President of the United States, winning against Hilary Clinton by electoral votes only. He will be thefirst U.S. President with no political or military background.

Nov. 5 – Fidel Castro, Cuban revolutionist leader for five decades, dies at age 90.

Dec. 7 – 75th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, “The day that will forever live in infamy.”

Dec. 27 – Actress Carrie Fisher, known best for her role as Princess Leia in the cult classic movie series “Star Wars,” dies at age 60. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, dies a day later of a stroke.