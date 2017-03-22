‘Get Out’ offers horror, comedy, reality

During a time period where racial discrimination is resurfacing, director Jordan Peele brings us “Get Out,” an incredible, mind-blowing movie that offers elements of horror, comedy, and reality in a uniquely displayed social satire.

With a $4.5 million budget in his Hollywood film debut, Peele reeled in $136 million worldwide in just one month using a plethora of hidden messages, subtle racism, and blatant discrimination to touch on the experience of many African Americans in America.

When Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is convinced by his girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) to meet her parents, Chris is skeptical and nervous–especially as a black man dating a white woman. Chris’s friend Rod (Milton Howery), is an average, but rational, TSA worker who warns Chris of the possibilities of going to Rose’s house.

On the trip there, Rose strikes a deer, triggering an emotional reaction in Chris, whose mother was struck and killed while he was a boy. The deer had been in the wrong place at the wrong time, and its death had been shrugged off by Rose and the Police officer, signifying a lack of empathy. Chris was the only one to feel empathy, showing a connection to the deer not felt by the others.

After the report to the police, Chris, who wasn’t driving, is asked to see his driver’s license, despite the fact that he didn’t drive. Rose, using her white privilege to their advantage, stops the officer from checking, representing the difference in treatment of minorities by many police officers.

Upon arrival at her parents’ house, Chris is met by Dean (Bradley Whitford), Rose’s neurologist father, Missy (Catherine Keener), Rose’s psychiatrist mother, Jeremy, Rose’s aggressive brother, and the family’s house servants, Georgina and Walter–who happen to be black.

While Chris and Dean converse, the deer is brought up, again, prompting Dean to convey his irrational hatred for the deer “I do not like the deer. I’m sick of it. They’re taking over, they’re like rats, they’re destroying the ecosystem. I see that deer on the side of the road and I think to myself, that’s a start.”

While meeting the family, Chris is exposed to the family’s history with African Americans, including the grandfather of the Armitage’s being beaten by Jesse Owens and “almost” getting over it, as well as the awkward and unrelatable behavior of the house servants.

During Dinner, Jeremy begins to marvel at Chris’s possibility of becoming a fighter, glorifying him because of his “genetic makeup.” When Jeremy begins to try a headlock on Chris, his mother prevents him from harming Chris’s body, specifically his head. Chris later goes for a smoke break where he notice’s Walter running at night and Georgina admiring her skin and youth in the mirror. After coming back inside, Missy displays her dismay with Chris’s smoking habit and questions him about his mother, while rhythmically stirring her spoon and finally hypnotizing him and forcing him into a void in his own body called “the sunken place.”

The next day, during a party that was usually orchestrated by Rose’s late grandfather, we can see that Chris and another man, Logan, are the only African Americans at the party. Logan, however, picks up on none of the social cues shared amongst African Americans. We also see everyone except for Chris wearing red, who sports blue, possibly signifying political views. However, the party begins to change in mood as Chris meets the attendees, the men marvelling over his potential in sports, and the women romanticizing his physical appearance and endowment. This represents the limited value that many affluent white Americans see in African Americans.

Rose eventually pulls Chris away from the party, and we see Dean and the party attendees playing what seems like a harmless game of silent bingo–until we realize that they are bidding for Chris’s body. Which a blind man won.

Chris later finds pictures of Rose’s former black boyfriends after she expressed how he was the “first black guy” she had ever dated. Chris then finds himself being backed into a corner by her family asking Rose for the keys, and she betrays him as they close in and subdue him and he is hypnotized again.

Chris finds himself locked onto a chair looking at the head of a deer over the TV. He is forced to watch a film of how the process which he will undergo is harmless. This is where it’s revealed that his body will be used, his brain will be with that of the older blind man, and the only thing that will remain is his ability to see and ability to hear, rendering him helpless in “the sunken place.” It is also revealed that Georgina, Walter, and Logan have all been products of this horrendous procedure.

Rod is shown talking to affluent African Americans in another office explaining how Chris hasn’t been answering his phone and looks to the affluent blacks for help, however he is met with hysterical laughter and disbelief, displaying the disconnect between wealthy and non-wealthy African Americans.

Miraculously, the only way Chris is able to get out is by using perpetual stereotypes to defend himself, attack, and kill the family members one by one. He uses cotton from the chair to stuff in his ears when almost being hypnotized and uses a ball to attack and knock out Jeremy. Despite these stereotypes, he uses the horns of the deer to kill Dean, who is performing the procedure.

As Chris makes his escape, through the combination of the post-brain transplanted Georgina, Rose, and Walter, he is almost killed, however Rod arrives as the savior, using his brain over brawn to become a hero.

There were multiple subtle reference symbolizing the black struggle throughout the movie.

The deer was referencing the abiding hatred of African-Americans and how many affluent white Americans feel. The deer was seen as a menace. Neither Rose nor the police officer cared about its death, and Chris used the head of the deer, or the brain, to kill Dean.

Towards the end of the party, we see a picture of Chris, and a plethora of affluent whites in an environment reminiscent of slave auctions, signifying the purpose of Chris in their eyes–a physical slave.

The sunken place is a reference to the state of African Americans in America. You can see and hear what’s going on, and attempt to talk, yet everything is silenced. The sunken place refers to the lack of control African Americans have, even in our own lives.