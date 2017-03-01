New TV series based on classic comic

Close Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols, left) and daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) have returned to Riverdale under a cloud of suspicion after the arrest of family patriarch Hiram Lodge (not pictured) in New York. Katie Yu/The CW/TNS Katie Yu/The CW/TNS Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols, left) and daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) have returned to Riverdale under a cloud of suspicion after the arrest of family patriarch Hiram Lodge (not pictured) in New York.





When you think of Archie, you might think of the comic series, which follows a “normal and relatable” boy. But a murder, a student’s affair with a teacher, or a girl shrouded in mystery, don’t come to mind.

But that’s what happens in the new TV series “Riverdale,” on the CW, based off of the teenage comic.

It all starts with the mysterious death of high school senior and football star Jason Blossom, after which the town is changed forever.

Jughead, the show’s narrator and Archie’s longtime friend, complete with his pointy hat, leads viewers on a head-spinning journey to find Jason’s killer.

Meanwhile, Archie is trying to get a record deal and is collaborating with the band, Josie and her Pussycats.

Veronica and Betty, eventual love interests of Archie’s, are busy taking down members of the football team, after they tried to take advantage of some of the cheerleaders.

Filled with ‘50s flare, steamy romances, and a few new updates, this show is sure to win over the hearts of its viewers before the end of the first episode.

“Riverdale”airs at 8 p.m. every Thursday on the CW.